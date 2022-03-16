The Clinton girl's tennis team has been playing for 40 years.
Of those 40 years, the River Queens have finished first or second in the Mississippi Athletic Conference every year but one.
Also in those 40 years, they've made the top eight in the state tournament 38 times.
"God has been very good to the River Queens," head coach Cindy Rasche said.
The River Queens expect the same kind of success this season. They're coming off yet another state quarterfinal appearance and a conference title last year.
The top returning for the River Queens is junior Abby Struble. Struble is the returner at the No. 1 singles spot, starting in the varsity lineup for the Queens every year in high school.
Also back in her double partner, Anna Current.
"Abby Struble and Anna Current are just fantastic players and phenomenal people," Rasche said. "They understand commitment and trust and unity and all those things that make team leaders great."
Joining them is Jayden Kissick, who added to the success of the MAC-champion Queens last year.
Rasche is leaning on her varsity experience and also hoping some new faces and underclassmen continue to push the limits of the top six players. One of those is Sescie Hahn, who is the younger sister of a sate-champion team member that played for Rasche years before.
"She should be jumping right in there and pushing some of our players," Rasche said. "Jumping into the varsity lineup."
With the start of the season drawing near, Clinton is ready to keep up their winning tradition in the MAC and in the state.
"We will set a goal of being number one in the MAC conference and a goal of being in the final eight," Rasche said. "When I talked to Abby Struble, she looked at me and said 'Top four, Coach'. We will see, it is within them to do that.
"It's always good to set goals and buy into them."
Also joining the Queens on the courts this year is a new assistant coach. Alisha Espey will join Rasche's staff. Espey played in Camanche when she was in high school.
"We have a tradition of winning and they don't want to be the group that lets that down," Rasche said. "They all work very hard in the summer and the off-season. They are all very involved and well-rounded people - choir, band and all kinds of other things. But they find time to hit the tennis balls."
Clinton will open their season on Tuesday, March 29, traveling to Davenport Assumption. Their first home competition will be on pm April 5 at Max Lynn Courts.
