CLINTON – Clinton high school is adding to their athletic hall of fame this weekend when they induct three individuals and a team.
Swimmer Matt Boyd, contributor and coach Greg Dennis, basketball coach Don Gruenwald and the 1964 baseball team will all be inducted to the hall.
“We’ve got three individuals and a team being inducted this year,” Athletic Director Kevin Behr said.
Boyd was a swimmer here at Clinton high school and was a four-time state qualifier which included leading CHS to back to back top 10 state finishes. He was a MAC champion in the 500 freestyle, 100 meter backstroke as well as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team in 2012. As a senior he also was a state champ in the 100 meter backstroke and the 200 individual medley. He finished top 10 in the 200 meter medley and top five in the 400 meter free style. He holds three different school records and was a part of three medleys that hold school records.
Dennis taught math and served as a cross country and track coach here at Clinton for 35 years. He was an assistant for six state championship cross country teams, three runner up teams and two individual state champions as well as assisting on the state runner-up track team. As a head coach he had one state runner up team title to go with one individual state champion. Despite retiring, Dennis still helps out at track and cross country meets.
Gruenwald was a basketball coach for 31 years, boasting a 409-256 record that included being a coach at Clinton for 13 years. He also took two Clinton teams to the state tournament.
Finally, the 1964 CHS baseball team after going 24-2 in their fifth ever season went onto win the state championship under head coach Bill Lehr. The River Kings defeated local foes in Wheatland, Calamus, Camanche as well as Delwood, Lincol Stanwood, Keystone and finally beat Mason City to advance to the championship game. The River Kings then beat Thomas Jefferson 7-2 for the championship title.
These three individuals will be at Clinton’s home opening football game on Friday night when they will all be recognized in between games.
“They will all come in Friday night for the football game. In between games Gary Detterman will introduce the inductees and then we will have kids walk them to the actual hall of fame hallway,” Behr said.
Saturday at noon Clinton high school will host a meal in their commons area.
“We’ll have them in our commons area for a meal at noon before going into the theatre and actually have the induction ceremony,” Behr said.
Clinton’s Hall of Fame committee consists of 10 people that nominate past athletes, coaches, contributors as well as teams before making a vote in the spring.
“There’s a hall of fame committee that’s comprised of 10 people. Past coaches, past athletes, some current administration and they nominate people throughout the year. In the spring we have a vote and the top vote getters get in,” Behr said.
