The weather is warming, the sun is out longer and high school athletes can be seen once again outside.
Track season is near.
The Clinton River Queens and all the area track teams have been practicing for a few weeks, prepping for the 2022 track and field campaign.
For the Queens, they have three returning state qualifiers and a big group of athletes who are all hoping to make is back the The Blue Oval in Des Moines in May.
"I feel like this is the best all-around team we have had out," Clinton head coach Tony Steen said. "We have gotten stronger this year and the girls keep improving every day. I feel like we can get some more events out to the state meet this year."
Leading the state qualifier from the prior season is sophomore Camryn Sattler. Sattler qualifier for both state cross country and track as a freshman, running both the 1500 and 3200-meter races for Clinton last year. She's already made a second consecutive trip in cross country and now takes on her second track season.
"She has been working hard on speed and getting stronger this offseason," Steen said.
Ali House was a field qualifier last year, throwing both the shot put and discus and Drake Stadium for the black and red.
"Ali has been working this off-season on her technique to improve on last season," Steen said.
The third returning qualifier is Kanijah Angel. Angel broke through the 4A field as a freshman and ran in Des Moines in the 100-meter dash.
Steen also had experience returning that didn't necessarily run in Des Moines, but brings talent to the lineup. He points to Greta Greenley and Emma Milder in the hurdles, sprinters Nevaeh Hart, Tania Foley, Callia Logan and MaLaya Irons, and Jamie Greenwalt running some of those mid-distance races.
He's also looking for impacts from some new faces and some who have been quieter in the past. Makayla Howard, a volleyball standout, does the long jump and adds speed to the sprints. Kendie Huizenga and Jakayla Lee both will join the throwers in the shot put. Kayla Krogmann and Claire Unke are sprinters.
That's just to name a few. Steen has 45 girls on his roster this year, including 19 freshman who have yet to make their mark on the high school scene.
"The energy level is high this yer as we have changed up the way we do some of the work outs, which is helping keep the girls fresh and hungry to compete at meets," Steen said. "[We want] to compete every time out and finish in the top half of the conference."
Steen has been the head coach of the Queens since 2014, and is still touting this team as one of the most well-rounded he's seen. The River Queens are in the middle of getting ready, and host their home invitational on Tuesday, March 29.
"We have 45 girls out this year and the girls are working hard and looking forward to competing at meets and showing everyone they have been working hard and getting better," Steen said. "This is a great group of girls to be around and make it fun to coach them every day."
Boasting even better numbers are the River Kings. Head coach Kellen Schneeberger has 78 kids out for the team, and he’s looking for plenty of success and a finish in the top third of the MAC.
“They are home grown Clinton kids that work hard and are fun to be around,” Schneeberger said. “There are lots of folks in town that look elsewhere for other opportunities, but these kids are from here, work hard and want to represent our program, School and community as best they can.”
The River Kings return plenty from last year Across the board. They have distance runners in the like of Conner Sattler, jumpers like state-qualifier Logan Mulholland, sprinters like state-qualifier Addison Binnie and overall athletes like Seth Dotterweich, Devin Galant, Jai Jensen and Ajai Russell.
Schneeberger has also been persistent at recruiting other Clinton athletes to join the team over the last few seasons. Zach Connell is out this season for the first time. Scheeberger says Luke Jennings, Payton Pettengill and Terry Liggins have all looked good through the first weeks of practice.
He’s aiming to see the biggest production from a strong group of seniors.
“The key for us will be this senior group ... Plus [Addison] Binnie” Schneeberger said. That senior group includes Caleb Dake, Keegan Krause, Seth Dotterweich, Jai Jensen, Devan Galant, Conner Sattler and Logan Mulholland. “If they continue to work as hard as they have while motivating and setting the standard for this big group of freshmen and sophomores we should be in a good spot by the end of the year.”
He’s seeing some of the sprint relays to be top events, like the 4x200, the 4x400 and the Sprint Medley.
Along with Binnie and Mulholland’s state qualifying last season, now-graduated Joe Simpson competed at Drake Stadium. The Distance Medley relay also joined them.
He’s hoping to see more of the same.
“We feel like we have some depth and pieces that we can move around while scoring points in a few areas this year that we did not have last year,” Schneeberger said. “It’s tough losing a Joe Simpson and the points he brought in, so other athletes will need to step in and compete for points in their events. We also want to qualify as many events for Drake and state we can.”
Schneeberger, who took over the track program in 2019 after serving as an assistant for a few years. He’s built the numbers and changed the program culture, focusing on the kids.
All of the coaching staff are also Clinton graduates, bringing a Clinton-oriented mindset to the River King squad.
This year, he’s added new elements to the workouts, new challenges and new ways to motivate his athletes to chase goals and one another. He keeps the workouts competitive and he continues to work with athletes individually.
He points to wins throughout all the boys‘ programs at the school as a huge signifier to the changing culture at Clinton High.
“They have been working hard for this moment, broke through with wins in football, had a quality cross country season, were extremely competitive in basketball and really have taken ownership in track,” Schneeberger said. “Our workouts are as competitive as you’ll see. We time, rank and publish everything so kids not only can chase each other, but see their own individual growth.
”We want what’s best for these kids and what our school represents. We choose to be here and provide these kids with an experience that they can enjoy, be proud of and find value in. It’s going to be an exciting year.”
