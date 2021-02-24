Clinton sophomore Cooper Kohl decided to go with an older ball on Wednesday.
That decision led to his highest series this season — not to mention, at the biggest meet of the year.
“I didn’t really know what ball I was going to choose, so I decided to get an older one that I haven’t thrown in a while,” Kohl said. “I threw it how I normally would and just bowled well.”
Kohl bowled a 252-268 — 520 to win the Class 2A Individual State Championship, and helped the River Kings claim its first team state championship since 2010 at the IHSAA State Meet at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
“He was pretty stoked,” Clinton coach Shaun Hartman said of Kohl. “He didn’t realize how great he shot until I let him know he had a 520 after the two games. I think he’s just looking forward to the future and trying to repeat that next year and the year after.”
The River Kings finished with a 3,409 team score to place first, followed by Urbandale at second (3,199), Xavier third (3,197), Ottumwa fourth (3,146), Fort Dodge fifth (3,127), North Scott sixth (3,038), LeMars seventh (2,907) and Independence eighth (2,825).
It was Clinton’s second state championship in team history and sixth appearance at state, the last being 2019.
“They felt the pressure,” Hartman said. “It started off a little slow, a couple misses right away, but they kind of got on and stayed on from there. I think they got the jitters out of the way, pulled it together and put up a big win today.”
River Kings senior Dominick Judge placed fifth overall after bowling a 247-223 — 470.
“I’m pretty sure we all wanted to cry because we achieved the goal and it was our last meet — it’s one way to end a high school season,” Judge said.
Judge said he didn’t expect to score as high as he did.
“It was more than what I expected,” Judge said. “When we were practicing yesterday, I wasn’t doing so well. Came out today and bowled amazing.”
Kohl was surprised with his score, too.
“Honestly, I did not — not at all,” Kohl said. “Everybody can have their good and their bad days, it just depends.”
Kohl credits the older bowlers on the team like Judge with setting a good example.
“It’s just watching how far they’ve gotten and all the practices they’ve had, and all the things they’ve taught me to be a better bowler and get my spares,” Kohl said.
Also scoring for the River Kings were senior Chase Stonestreet (246-186 — 432), senior Carter Hudson (237-194 — 431), senior Hunter Lockhart (193-232 — 425) and sophomore Jack Pelham (214-195 — 409).
“I think they all bowled great today and a good, strong performance by the team,” Hartman said.
Judge said he and the rest of the seniors couldn’t have ended their careers any better.
“It was incredible,” Judge said. “Considering the majority of us are seniors, it’s something we’ve wanted since freshman year and we were able to achieve it this year.”
Kohl still has two more years — he wants to make it back.
“That really boosts my confidence,” Kohl said. “We’re losing four very good bowlers, but there’s always two more years to bowl amazing and make it to state.”
