CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens came out victorious as they battled Central DeWitt in their home opener on Tuesday night.
“The atmosphere is always tons of fun and the fans brought tons of energy.” Clinton head coach Amber Griswold said.
The River Queens won in four sets where they battled back and forth with the Sabers in a hard fought match.
“We came out really strong and then we kind of got stuck so we had to work through some things.” Griswold said.
In set one the River Queens dominated, jumping out to a 4-0 run to start. They were able to build that lead as the match went on, jumping out to a 20-10 lead and forcing a timeout from the Sabers. Out of the timeout the River Queens ended it quickly with a 25-11 win.
Set two was much different as each team battled and were locked at 8-8. The Sabers began to pull away late as the River Queens called a timeout down 19-23. The Sabers took set two 25-20 and evened the match at one a piece.
“I take a lot of responsibility for set two. I made a mistake in our lineup and that kind of got our girls discombobulated from the start. However, we talked about how we had to deal with adversity and we didn’t respond well to begin with,” Griswold said. “A lot of credit goes to DeWitt, they battled back really hard in that second set.”
In set three the Sabers jumped out to an early four point lead before going up 13-7 and the River Queens used a timeout. The River Queens came out of the timeout and went on an eight point run to take a 15-13 lead.
“We’ve been talking about having fun and we kind of struggled when we were down there. Really it was just a grind. How do we focus on one point at a time.” Griswold said.
The rest of set three was back and forth and the Sabers called a timeout as they were down 24-22 late in the pivotal set. The Sabers tied it up but the River Queens took set three 26-24.
The Sabers went on a 6-0 run to start set four. The Queens responded with a 5-0 run and it was back and forth until each team was tied at 11. The Sabers took a timeout while they were down 18-12. The Sabers pulled within three but the River Queens eventually came out victorious 25-20 and won the match 3-1 over Central DeWitt.
“I’ll be honest, Rylee Wisor really spear headed a really nice serve run for us. Anytime you have a player step up in that kind of a way, it really gives a spark to our team. We started playing a lot looser and our girls found that fun again.” Griswold said.
Makayla Howard helped lead the team, playing both good offense and defense.
“Makayla is always a great leader in terms of her skill, she once again really stepped up in terms of her defensive play. Our hitters really started being a bit more confident in what they were doing.” Griswold said.
They return to action on Saturday at the Warrior Var Volleyball Invitational at Washington high school.
