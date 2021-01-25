CLINTON — The Clinton wrestling team hosted its annual Bob Lueders Invitational Saturday and coach Dustin Caldwell was impressed with what he saw.
“We got everybody some matches today and last week, we turned the corner at Cedar Rapids Jefferson,” Caldwell said. “Didn’t get the win on Thursday night, but we responded well today. Ashten Corbin had a good match, Ali finished fourth after being on vacation for awhile, so it was good to have him back. Ajai Russell is in the lineup for us now — we’ve got some good things coming.
“Brooke Peters had another good day. We’re all pretty happy. We all battled well all day long, even when we lost — we’re coming back to battle.”
Clinton’s Brooke Peters, a sophomore, placed third in the 145-pound bracket after defeating Pleasant Valley’s Ike Swanson by technical fall.
“We’re doing good,” Peters said. “We’re starting to turn it on.”
River Kings senior Ashten Corbin had a dramatic finish in the third-place match of the 160 bracket, having a hard-fought contest with Pleasant Valley’s Caden McDermott, but Corbin went on to win by sudden victory.
“I’ve been doing pretty well lately,” Corbin said. “Just wrestling my hardest, doing what I can. A big part is my teammates — they’re pushing me hard, getting me in the mood to wrestle some hard matches. A lot of it goes out to my teammates.”
Corbin is the lone senior for Clinton.
“I started off my freshman year with a couple seniors with me, and they all kind of gave up on me I felt like,” Corbin said. “I’m the only one here, so I guess that means something. It’s kind of tough not having people my age to talk to, so I’ve got to talk to the lowerclassmen.
“I appreciate them all. They’re all my friends.”
There’s only one thing on his mind going forward — the state meet at Wells Fargo Arena.
“That’s the goal in my head right now,” Corbin said. “That’s all I think about throughout the day — going to the state meet.”
For Clinton sophomore Ali Monaghan, it was his first-ever time competing in the Lueders Invite, as he was out last year with a dislocated shoulder. He placed fourth at 220 and he’s still working on his game.
“Taking more shots, being more aggressive — not just standing around,” Monaghan said. “This year, I just want to learn more. If something happens, then something happens.”
Clinton’s Riley Mercado placed fourth in the 120 bracket. Peyton Pettengill placed fifth in the 138 bracket. Noah Adrian placed sixth in the 126 bracket. Ty Jurgersen placed sixth in the 152 bracket. Darian Clark placed sixth in the 170 bracket. Ajai Russell placed sixth in the 195 bracket.
Caldwell said the team is progressing nicely.
“We were giving up too many pins,” Caldwell said. “Whether that’s in a dual meet or a tournament, we’ve got to fight off our back, we’ve got to fight every time we’re out there from whistle to whistle. I’ve seen a lot of improvement there. Obviously we still have got a lot to work on, but even in our mentality, we’re finally having some success.
“That’s what’s feeding our guys — if my teammate wins, I want to go out and win. Coming together as a team has been big for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.