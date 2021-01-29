CLINTON — Looking back to his freshman season, Clinton senior Ashten Corbin did not think he’d still be rocking a singlet.
He celebrated his senior night on Thursday, but his journey is far from over.
“Four years ago, I did not think I would even be here right now,” Corbin said. “I did not think I’d be wrestling still, but here I am. I’ve been working hard for the last four years, started wrestling my eighth-grade year and from then I just loved the sport, so I just keep coming back. I can’t get enough of it.
“I have a pretty big goal this year — Wells Fargo Arena. It’d be awesome to end it there.”
Corbin (160 pounds) defeated North Scott’s Dylan Marti (decision 5-0) for the River Kings' only win in a 74-3 loss to the Lancers.
“He had a complete match, got a nice takedown there in the first,” Clinton coach Dustin Caldwell said. “I haven’t seen four minutes of riding time without any turns in a while, so he’s tough on top. We get that turn in there, extend that lead to a major, but he wrestled a complete match and that’s what we’re happy with.”
Corbin credited the home crowd for getting him in a winning mindset.
“That felt really good,” Corbin said. “Coming out here with a big mindset, I just wanted to put on for my home crowd. They came out here for me and I’ve got to put something out for them, right? A lot of it is my community. I appreciate my community, them coming out here and watching me wrestle.
“If they weren’t here, I don’t think I would’ve succeeded as well as I did. My teammates got me pumped up before the match, so they’re a big part of it as well.”
