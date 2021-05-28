Clinton’s summer youth tennis lessons start Monday, June 7 at the Max Lynn tennis courts.
Elementary lessons are at 9 a.m., middle school at 10 a.m. and high school and younger tournament players at 11 a.m. the lessons are run through the River Cities Tennis and Pickleball Complex.
Contact coach Cindy Rasche at 563-249-3132 for more information.
“We’d love to have tons and tons of kids come and play with us,” Rasche said. “It’s real inexpensive. The national said it’s gone up 20 percent kids playing because we’re one of the safest sports around, so that’s a great thing and they’d be a part of a successful program — for 40 years, we’ve been No. 1 or 2 in the MAC (Mississippi Athletic Conference) and taking kids to state, so they’re part of a successful program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.