IOWA CITY - Clinton High School junior, Caleb Dornbush competed at the 2023 IHSAA State Swimming Meet in Iowa City over the weekend.
First up he competed in the preliminary round of the Men's 50 Yard Freestyle. Dornbush just barely missed the cut, placing 21st with a time of 22.24. The top 16 made the cut.
He competed in his last competition with the Men's 100 Yard Backstroke. He placed 32nd with a time of 57.73.
Dornbush was the sole member of the River Kings to make the trip to Iowa City and he is just a junior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.