Clintons Highs Jai Jensen was named the Mississippi Athletic Conferences baseball player of the year on Friday. Coaches from around the conference voted on these awards.
He started all 29 games for the River Kings and racked up a team high 44 hits. He also led the team with 69 total bases.
Jensen had 32 singles, four home runs and 38 RBIs as he held down the number three spot in the line up all season long. Because of his numbers Jensen was pitched backwards, this did not faze Jensen, he approached the at bat differently and ended the year with a .431 batting average.
On top of this Jensen racked up a .520 on-base percentage and a team-high slugging percentage of .676.
Jensen also was very efficient on the mound with a conference record of 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA.
His defense behind the plate was also apparent as he was one of the conferences best catchers.
Junior shortstop Addison Binnie and senior first baseman Seth Dotterweich were both named to the All MAC First Team to join Jensen.
Binnie had .429 batting average for the River Kings, paired with a team leading .562 on base percentage. He also led the team with ten doubles.
Dotterweich racked up 35 hits with a .368 batting average and a .474 on base percentage.
