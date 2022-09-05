CLINTON – At just 12 years old Jhaliana Guy has been showing off her skills all summer long, competing on an AAU team as well as showcasing at basketball camps around the country, including a USA Basketball showcase this past weekend.
Not only has Guy been attending these camps but she has been racking up the accolades. In this summer alone she has earned multiple MVPs at camps including one at the University of Iowa camp that was held earlier this summer. At this camp her team won the championship and she earned the hustle award, which is given to the MVP of the team.
She them went out to a camp in Los Angeles that was hosted at Lakers facilities. 94 feet of game hosted this camp out in LA and Guy was impressing not only other athletes but also the coaches and trainers that were involved in this camp.
“She was the best basketball player there. Regardless of gender, it was easy to see that. From her pace to her approach for the game,” Darryl Jackson, assistant director for 94 feet of game camps said. “She was one of the best kids we have seen all summer and we’ve had kids come from all over the country.”
Not only does she go out and perform well but Guy works for where she wants to be, training almost everyday because she wants to be the best.
“She wanted to come out and not just do well but she wanted to be the best,” Jackson said. “That girl is on her way to do some extraordinary things.”
Jackson and other coaches, including Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy saw great things out of Guy and impressed was an understatement.
“Walking around the gym she was one that people made sure I saw and I found myself dreaming for her at times and I that she can get to her dreams.” Jackson said.
Above it all however is a players drive and respect for others and the game of basketball. Not only is Guy an exceptional athlete but she also has the personality that made Jackson feel very comfortable approaching her and to help work with her.
“She has speed and agility but she also has a kindness about her too that I think well rounds her.” Jackson said.
Guy goes out every day in her back yard and makes a minimum of 1000 shots each day that she trains. She sets a goal to make 20,000 shots each month, sometimes she will put up more than other.
These are form shots that have helped her build muscle memory and keep a consistent jump shot. This is important but it is also important for athletes to know what they want and Guy has her eyes set on making basketball her dream, competing with tough competition but being the best she can be.
“Playing with some top competition is tough but I do what I can to produce,” Jhaliana Guy said. “I think about wanting to go division one and that motivates me to keep pushing and to never be satisfied.”
This past weekend Guy was invited to the 2022 USA Basketball Girls Gold Camp in Omaha, Nebraska.
She was able to compete at a top notch camp and was able to play for her country with some of the best young talent in the country. This is a showcase where you must earn an invitation and she was able to do so this summer after impressing at camps all summer long.
At this showcase she was coached by Don Showalter who is 62-0 as the junior national coach for team USA.
The future is bright as Guy looks to keep pushing towards her dream.
