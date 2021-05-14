DAVENPORT — Joe Simpson has a special recipe for getting fired up before a throw.
“I don’t know, maybe make weird noises, just grunt and have people slap me in the back,” Simpson said, laughing. “Just weird stuff.”
He said perfecting an ideal grunt is an art form.
“You just can’t hold back,” Simpson said. “You can’t be nervous or scared that people are going to judge you.”
Simpson, a senior at Clinton, qualified for the IHSAA State Track and Field Meet in the discus and shot put after placing first in both events at a Class 4A State Qualifying Meet at Brady Street Stadium Thursday at Davenport.
Clinton throws coach Mike Griswold said Simpson’s success come as no surprise.
“He’s not a big DI offensive lineman, but he’s one of the strongest kids at Clinton High,” Griswold said. “People don’t see that just because he’s kind of smaller in stature. Joe is the most confident kid I’ve ever met. He’s had to tell me a couple times, ‘Coach, I got this.’ His confidence is just amazing.
“When we went out to (the Drake Relays), the goal was to get a 48 footer, then he threw 50. He was like, ‘Hey man, I got this.’ And then he throws 51, then 52 — he just builds on his own confidence and he’s so easy to work with because I can tell him something and then he just goes and does it.”
Simpson’s PR in the discus (158-00) comes after he and Griswold made a major change to his form. Simpson has been battling tendonitis in his foot, which has limited his spin. After the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet last week, he and Griswold developed a glide technique that has helped Simpson overcome the foot issue.
“No one does it, it’s weird,” Griswold said. “He did it and threw a bomb, and we were like, ‘Hey, let’s do it.’ We practiced it all week and he came out and threw it awesome. People were kind of making fun of him, but we don’t care — he’s throwing it far.”
In the shot put, Simpson won with a 54-05.5 after his four previous throws were 52-05.5.
Even so, that wasn’t good enough for him.
“Not really,” Simpson said.”I wanted a lot more just because I’m trying to win that state championship and those guys are good, so I’ve got to chase those big numbers. My form was just a little bit off today. I’m missing a few feet, but I was happy my last throw was a lot further than my first five.”
Simpson’s PR is a 55-08, but he wants to hit a 57 or 58 at state. Griswold and Simpson both think the atmosphere at state — and the fact that the discus and shot put are on separate days — will help hype him up. At the state qualifying meet, a Pleasant Valley thrower had a big throw, causing an eruption of applause. Simpson’s best throw of the day was directly after that.
“He feeds on the competition,” Griswold said. “Even today, the PV kid threw a really good throw and that jacked Joe up. He just loves the competition. He just gets it. Fine tuning those things, we tell him, ‘All it takes is one,’ and if he puts everything together, we’re definitely in the 57, 58 range for sure.”
Simpson didn’t mince words — he has his eyes set on No. 1.
The way things have been going, he might just be a few good grunts away from the top.
“I want to be No. 1 for sure,” Simpson said. “People say it’s hard to reach, but obviously it’s going to be. I’m not going to count myself out. You’ve got to set those big goals and then work to achieve them, and so far, it’s going well.”
