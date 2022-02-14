IOWA CITY - It's only been ten years since Clinton's Matt Boyd swam for the River Kings, but his accomplishments quickly earned him a spot in the Iowa High School Swimming Coaches Association (IHSSCA) Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Boyd joined the hall of fame over the weekend at the Iowa High School Boys State Swimming meet in Iowa City. He had been nominated by David Sivright, a long time swimming official.
"Honestly, it was a bit of a surprise," Boyd said. "I know David Sivright had worked really hard and worked with the state for a long time and he went through the nomination process. I never really thought of myself of hall of fame worthy for the state, but it was a really cool acknowledgment espially seeing all the other great swimmers who have been a part of the hall of fame and being able to be a part of that exclusive group."
There's no doubt that Boyd was one of the best to jump into the pool for the River Kings in recent years. If you happen to be in River Kings and Queens Natatorium, you can still see his name up on the record wall for three different events.
Boyd was a typical athlete growing up and participated in as many sports as he could fit into his schedule. He started swimming at 8-years old.
"I was always the kid who did a bunch of sports," Boyd said. "I never pinpointed that swimming was my sport from an early age, but it’s something I did year round. The teammate aspect of it was something that kept me involved and kept me motivated to keep working hard."
When he got to high school and started seeing some of his results, he started to focus a little more in the pool. His freshman year was 2009, and he kicked things off with a state appearance.
He went on to qualify for state all four years.
His junior season, Boyd finished third in two different events at the state level. Before he graduated in 2012, he was a state champion two times over and helped two different relay teams to top-10 finishes.
At the state meet in 2012, Boyd was the first at the wall in both the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard IM. His backstroke time was the 10th fastest swam at the IHSAA state meet in history. He won the final 50 yards by more than a second to claim first place in 51.06, more than 1.6 seconds ahead of the runner-up.
“Today was probably the best way to end a high school career anyone could ever ask for,” Boyd said in 2012.
Now 10 years separated from it, he knows that working hard was what got him the success he was able to have.
"I would say the biggest piece of advice is always give 100 percent," Boys said. "That’s the motto I’ve lived by and the way I continue to live by in life in general.
"If you continue to push yourself and continue to work hard ... Obviously there's always going to be obstacles and maybe not the best outcome or outcome you're wanting, but if you continue to improve and work on those things with the support you need, then you’ll eventually reach the goals you’re trying to achieve."
His high school accolades earned him a college swim career. Boyd went on to swim at the University of Iowa for four years, earning Academic All-Big Ten honors every single season with the Hawkeyes.
He also graduated with a degree in chemistry. That took him to Chicago, where he is currently completing a specialty pharmacy residency with an emphasis in cardiovascular pharmacotherapy.
While on paper his academic and swim careers may seem unrelated, Boyd actually points to swimming as a big reason for his success in general.
"I think some of the key components I've taken from swimming in general is to always push yourself and make sure you're always giving one hundred percent," Boyd said. "I’m currently a pharmacy resident, and I always go through trials and tribulations figuring out medication regiments and such … it’s just one of the things I've learned from swimming is to push yourself ... because you want to do the best for your patients, too."
Boyd points to plenty of people from Clinton and the surrounding areas who have had a positive impact on him and his swimming career. One of those is David Sivright, who was instrumental in nominating him for the hall of fame.
Another is assistant swimming coach Tony Hunter, who still helps out with the River King swim team. Hunter was also in attendance this weekend when Boyd received his award.
"I think a big portion of the success from swimming is attributed to him," Boyd said. Hunter coached both club swimming and coached with the high school team, along with Albert Hayton. "He was my coach for quite a while. His mentality and his approach of shaping my work ethic during those years really helped shape me into the person I am today."
