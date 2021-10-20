BETTENDORF - Clinton sophomore Camryn Sattler grabbed her second straight state cross country berth on Wednesday afternoon, finishing fourth at the state-qualifying meet at Crow Creek Park.
Sattler finished the race, hosted by Pleasant Valley, in 19:21. That was just four second behind the third place finisher from Pleasant Valley.
Abby Struble and Madelyn Robinson both cracked the top 50, Robinson finishing in 22:12 and Struble coming in at 22:15.
The Queens finished eighth as a team overall out of ten.
Conner Sattler was the top finisher on the boys' side with the Kings coming in ninth as a team. Sattler crossed at 18:38, finishing in the top 50 competitors.
Not far off from Sattler was Riley Mercado and Ethan Buer. The two finished at 18:52.
Luke Jennings came in at 19:11 and Jeremy Galloway was next at 19:21.
Camryn Sattler will run in the Class 4A state race next Friday in Fort Dodge.
