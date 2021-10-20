Camryn Sattler

In this file photo, Camryn Sattler runs toward the finish line at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet at Scott County Park last week. Sattler finished fourth at Crow Creek Park Wednesday to clinch a trip to the state meet. 

BETTENDORF - Clinton sophomore Camryn Sattler grabbed her second straight state cross country berth on Wednesday afternoon, finishing fourth at the state-qualifying meet at Crow Creek Park. 

Sattler finished the race, hosted by Pleasant Valley, in 19:21. That was just four second behind the third place finisher from Pleasant Valley. 

Abby Struble and Madelyn Robinson both cracked the top 50, Robinson finishing in 22:12 and Struble coming in at 22:15. 

The Queens finished eighth as a team overall out of ten. 

Conner Sattler was the top finisher on the boys' side with the Kings coming in ninth as a team. Sattler crossed at 18:38, finishing in the top 50 competitors.

Not far off from Sattler was Riley Mercado and Ethan Buer. The two finished at 18:52.

Luke Jennings came in at 19:11 and Jeremy Galloway was next at 19:21. 

Camryn Sattler will run in the Class 4A state race next Friday in Fort Dodge. 

