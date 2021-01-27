GOOSE LAKE — First-year Northeast wrestling coach Drake Wawro feels confident in the program he’s building.
Despite some absences — including a recent bout with ringworm that spread among the team — and having to navigate the challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic in his first year, Wawro likes where the Rebels are at.
“After every competition, it feels like we’re getting better and improving,” Wawro said. “Right now, our measurement for success is individual wins and losses. (Last Thursday) we didn’t do very well in any of those categories, but we’re trying to improve with the wrestlers we have and a little bit of limited experience to try and really build this program into something we can all be proud of.”
The Rebels recently celebrated senior day for their lone senior on the team, Joseph Hasken, at a home duals meet on Jan. 21. Hasken and junior Nate Lorenzen were the only Rebels to participate. Lorenzen (285 pounds) got a win by fall (0:59) over Monticello’s Bryce Cleeton and Hasken won a match by forfeit.
“It feels really good to get some recognition, especially since this was my first year of wrestling,” Hasken said. “I really enjoyed it. I thought it was really cool to have my last match at home. I definitely gave my best out there, but I do feel like I’m capable of more and I can’t wait until I get to actually show that.”
Hasken picked up the sport late in high school.
“Picking up wrestling’s definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Hasken said. “But at the same time, it’s one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. I’m really enjoying learning something new every day and going at it hard. It’s taught me a lot about determination and grit — just to keep going and your mind will always give up before your body.”
The following Saturday, Lorenzen placed fifth in the 285 bracket after defeating Wapello’s Kekai Seumanutafa in the fifth-place match (fall 2:18).
Lorenzen picked up the sport just last year.
“It’s night and day from what I know, and this year I think I’ve improved a lot,” Lorenzen said. “Last year, I only won like two matches and I didn’t get to wrestle that much because there wasn’t anybody else and now I’m No. 1 (in my weight class), so it’s kind of about experience. I have to learn quickly, but I’m trying to adapt quickly as well.”
He said his teammates have been instrumental in improving on the mat.
“With the lower numbers, we’re a really tight-knit crew, so we’re trying to help each other and keep on each other’s backs,” Lorenzen said.
The Rebels will compete at a tournament Saturday at Monticello.
