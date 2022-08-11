CAMANCHE - After 23 years as the Head Baseball Coach at Camanche High School, Darryl Cochran has submitted his resignation. Cochran became the school’s all-time winningest baseball coach in June of this year, surpassing Dan Bolte and compiling 333 total wins.
Cochran has coached and taught at Camanche in some capacity or another for 31 years. He took the reigns as Head Baseball Coach in 1999 after serving as an assistant coach for six seasons. Cochran had competitive teams throughout his tenure, culminating most recently with the team making an appearance in the State Semi-Finals in 2021. Cochran was on the coaching
staff when the team made their previous State appearance in 1997.
“Coach Cochran has been a part of Camanche and the baseball program for almost 30 years, and we are grateful for his commitment and dedication. He has set the standard for the entire coaching staff and has been a valuable mentor to his players and colleagues alike,” Camanche Activities Director Meg Schebler said.
In Cochran’s resignation letter, he noted, “I have really enjoyed my time at this position, I believe it is time to step away and spend more time with my family. I want to thank all the administrators that I have had the privilege to work with throughout the years. I also want to thank all my coaches, players, parents, and fans for their support. I am proud of what we were able to accomplish on and off the field. I have a lot of great memories that I'll never forget.”
