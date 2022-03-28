Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.