CLINTON – The Clinton girls soccer team opened their season on a clear but cold evening Tuesday at Coan Field, playing 104 full minutes of soccer and ending their opener in a shootout.
The River Queens fell 2-1 after losing the shootout 4-2 against non-conference opponent Anamosa.
“I can’t knock the girls on the effort and commitment they put into supporting each other tonight,” head coach Nick Hauenstein said. “Regardless of the result. We have low numbers as a team but a great squad all around. Overtime put us in a tough spot numbers wise.”
Ending the second overtime tied 1-1 sent the pair into a shootout. It was quite the introduction to varsity soccer for Clinton’s freshman goal keeper, Livia Watters.
“She made a couple really big saves for us in the second half that had helped keep the lead for us,” Hauenstein said. “Very proud of Liv and just the confidence she’s growing with over the last couple of weeks in goal. I’m excited to see her continue growing as the season goes on.”
Ashtyn Dohrn’s kick bounced off the left goal post. Anamosa s first shot flew over waters hands to the left corner.
Paige Zaehringer bounced hers off the hands of the goalie to the right to even things, but Anamosa took the lead back with another high one.
Sofia Tello went too high, knocking hers off the top. Anamosa answered with a low shot to the left to take the 3-1 lead. Veronica Ramirez kept the Queens alive with a goal, but the Raiders were able to close out the game with one more past Watters’ right side.
Overtime saw many good looks from the Queens, but they were going just wide or were batted away. At that point, many on the field had been playing the entire game with no substitution.
Neither team could push points across the board by the end of the first half, but it was still 40 minutes of soccer dominated by the Clinton River Queens. The red and black held possession for much of the time, getting plenty of good looks along the way.
Coach Nick Hauenstein watched as his team and line of experienced forwards took shot after shot.
“What helped us with the control is just kind of that consistency that they’ve had in the last year just playing more,” Hauenstein said.
He wanted to see more, though. Straight angles and deep shots were keeping many of the shots either away from the back of the net or rolling straight into the goalie’s hands.
“I think it could have been a little bit of nerves or just the first game back at it in a while competitively,” Hauenstein said. “We had some good looks offensively in the first and second half of the match and I really think that just a little bit more precision on some of our finishes would have put us in a much better spot.”
There was a flurry of shots to end the quarter, many led by efforts from a scrappy group of midfielders. It gave the Queens some momentum heading into the last half of action.
Just nine eight minutes into the second half, Veronica Ramirez found herself on the sideline and ran the ball in front of her own bench. Crossing into the center of the field, she just tapped the ball into the far right corner to put Clinton on the board first.
Anamosa evened it out with 18:05 left to play.
The River Queens had a lot of chances in front of the Blue Raider goal. It led to a slew of corner kicks – four in the final half of play to be exact. None of them were converted into goals.
“We got some good offensive looks to put us in a spot where we could get some corners,” Hauenstein said. “We had some great balls played in as well. We’re just missing a little bit of that finishing ability right now. I think as the season grows we’re definitely going to grow in that department.”
The River Queens (0-1) now look to Mississippi Athletic Conference play. They host 2021 state-qualifier Pleasant Valley on Thursday night back at Coan Field.
“It’s never easy with the majority of the teams we’re going to be facing game in and game out in the MAC,” Hauenstein said. “I think we have a tough squad and if we can just continue to raise our level of play, that should help.
IRISH FALL TO NORTH
DAVENPORT- The Prince of Peace-Northeast boys’ soccer team took a season opening loss on Tuesday at the hands of 3A Davenport North.
The Irish had the Wildcats knotted at the half, the game sitting at 1-1. North scored the final three in the last 30minutes of play.
The Irish (0-1) will be back in action on Friday night, hosting Maquoketa in Goose Lake for their home opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.