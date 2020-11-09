AMES — It was, to say the least, an interesting night for Brock Purdy.
On one hand, there were the three interceptions thrown by Iowa State's junior quarterback in the first half, leading to three touchdowns by Baylor that left the 17th-ranked Cyclones behind at halftime 21-10.
On the other hand, there were three touchdown passes thrown in the second half, giving Purdy the new school record for career touchdowns thrown by a quarterback. Purdy threw his 51st, 52nd and 53rd career touchdown passes to spark a Cyclone comeback as Iowa State erased a 14-point deficit, winning 38-31 over Baylor on Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium to earn the outright lead in the Big 12 conference.
Breece Hall set a new career high with 31 carries in Saturday's win for Iowa State, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards for the season while helping the Cyclones erase a 24-10 Baylor lead. Hall scored two rushing touchdowns, including the game-tying score from 21 yards out with 7:37 left in the third quarter and caught a five-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that ultimately proved to be the decisive score in the game.
Charlie Brewer matched Purdy with three touchdown passes, including a 58-yard pass in the fourth quarter on fourth down to Trestan Ebner that cut Iowa State's own 14-point lead down to 38-31 with 8:43 left. After getting a stop, Brewer marched Baylor down the field driving 71 yards down to the Iowa State 14 including an amazing diving catch on the sidelines by R.J. Sneed.
Brewer looked for his fourth touchdown pass with less than a minute remaining, but instead threw his second interception as Mike Rose corralled the pick for the Cyclones. Iowa State improves to 5-2 overall with the win, including a 5-1 start to conference play for the first time in school history.
The Cyclones will get to enjoy the outright Big 12 lead for two full weeks with Iowa State joining six other conference teams in having a bye next Saturday. The Cyclones will host Kansas State (4-3, 4-2 Big 12) on Nov. 21 while Baylor (1-4, 1-4 Big 12) returns to action next Saturday against Texas Tech.
