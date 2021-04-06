FILE - Tiger Woods hits on the second fairway during the final round of the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., in this Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, file photo. Gone are the autumn hues of gold, orange and red in the trees, the brown leaves mixed in with the pine straw on the ground. Augusta National is blazing with pink and red and purple azaleas, accented by the white blooms of dogwood. Postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Masters is back to being that annual rite of spring. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)