CLINTON - The Duke Slater Memorial Statue Committee has been formed to raise funds to build a permanent statue of local football legend and scholar Duke Slater on the campus of Clinton High School.
The committee made up of educators, business professionals and executives all share a common goal – to recognize and honor one of the greatest athletes and scholars in Clinton’s history.
The idea to build the statue was developed prior to the Clinton LumberKings Baseball Club honoring Duke with his own bobblehead at a home game last season.
“I had discussions with Sandra Wilkins (Slater’s niece) and Neal Rozendaal (Slater biographer) and while they loved the idea of the bobblehead, they asked for something more permanent to be erected in Clinton,” stated Ted Tornow, LumberKings General Manager and committee Chairman. “I followed up with Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy, as well as several other people on the idea and through those discussions came the formation of the committee. We are all honored to be a part of this wonderful project.”
“Clinton High School was very important to my uncle Duke. He loved that school,” added Wilkins. “I am so happy to hear they are honoring him, because Clinton meant a lot to him.”
“The Slater family and I are extremely happy to see this come to fruition,” said Rozendaal. “Duke was certainly a proud member of the Clinton community, and I am thrilled to see his legacy celebrated in this way.”
Slater, who recently was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, played at Clinton High School, the University of Iowa, and then in the National Football League from 1922-1931. He was inducted in the inaugural College Football Hall of Fame class of 1951.
Interested citizens can go to www.dukeslaterstatue.com to donate to the project or they can donate directly at the Duke Slater Statue Go Fund Me page at: https://gofund.me/4ffba166.
The fund was started with a $3,000 donation from the proceeds of the LumberKings’ Duke Slater Bobbleheads. Additional bobbleheads are available for purchase. Other fundraising efforts include special events and local grant applications.
The ultimate goal of the committee is to unveil the life-sized statue of Duke Slater in the fall of 2023.
Since the beginning of 2021, Slater has been honored with induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Clinton County Walk of Fame. The University of Iowa named the football field at Kinnick Stadium Duke Slater Field and later this spring, Slater will be inducted into the CHS Hall of Honor for his scholastic achievements while at CHS.
The Duke Slater Memorial Statue Committee members are:
Francis Boggus – Clinton County Hometown Pride Coordinator
Gary DeLacy – Clinton Community School Superintendent
Kathy Forrest - Citizens First Bank President and Chief Executive Officer
Mike Griswold – Clinton High School Educator
Ron Gutierrez - Clinton Herald Publisher
Brian Kelly - Clinton Community College President
Ari Lewerenz - Citizens First Bank Advertising Specialist
Bill Misiewicz – Clinton High School Educator
Matt Parbs – Sawmill Museum Executive Director
Patrick Parker - Winkel, Parker & Foster CPA Firm Partner
Phil Swanson - Clinton High School Educator
Ted Tornow – Clinton LumberKings General Manager
Ryan Veenstra - Snell-Zornig Funeral Home President
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.