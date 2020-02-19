The Easton Valley boys basketball team skyrocketed to the top of the Class 1A state rankings and went their entire regular season undefeated – a feat only four other teams in the state can boast.
A big reason for that is that the River Hawk roster includes a little bit of everything. They have plenty of talented guards who are speedy, athletic and offer impressive outside shooting. They also have inside game – a large portion of that done by junior Kaleb Cornilsen.
Cornilsen is the River Hawks’ main post player, 6-05 and athletic. He scores 20.6 points per game and leads the River Hawks in rebounding.
His size and jumping abilities are one thing, but Cornilsen has speed. In fact, that’s one thing he works on a lot in order to keep up with the Easton Valley pace of basketball. The River Hawks are filled to the brim with state-track athletes, playoff football players, and speedy guards who push the ball up and down the quart.
“I filled out going into my sophomore year but when I play AAU, I run more the 2-3 position,” Cornilsen said. “So I can bring that to high school ball and use my speed – get out and run and beat other posts.”
Cornilsen played minutes as a freshman and really broke out as a sophomore, putting up huge points on the River Hawks’ journey to the Class 1A District final.
He’s had to play with a very talented class of seniors, the likes of Jessen Weber, Nate Trenkamp, Cade Jargo, Logan House and more. The seniors definitely have their own play style, but he’s fit in pretty nicely.
“I played with them my whole life, but starting varsity with them was a lot different tempo, a lot more physical.” Cornilsen said. “It was getting to know everybody, where they’re going to be, how they’re going to pass.”
Cornilsen is a multifaceted player. He’s got the strength to push it up from the block, but has a soft touch on plenty of his ump shots, even draining a three this year. He can boast a field goal percentage of nearly 60 percent throughout the regular season of his junior campaign and has notched a team-high 49 steals.
All this while scoring 329 points for one of the most prolific offenses in the state.
“I think my biggest strength is getting the ball in the post and just powering up a post move,” Cornilsen said. “ Then my short range jumper isn’t too far behind that.”
Cornilsen impresses for the River Hawks, and so does the rest of his team. The roster is overflowing with talent that allows head coach Dan Beck to substitute all the way down with little loss of tempo or scoring.
And they’re eyeing a state championship. The athletes who don orange and gray aren’t shy about their ambitions for this season and they’ve set the path to get there.
They kick off the postseason on Thursday night, playing the second game of a Class 1A doubleheader in Preston. If they win that one, they’ll get to host another round as well.
“On the court, we all have that killer mindset,” Cornilsen said. “It’s not even about making it to state, it’s about winning the whole thing.”
