FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks with Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, right, before an NCAA college football game in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue offensive coordinator Brian Brohm went through his usual practice routine this week. He met with his older brother, Jeff, about game planning and the initial play-calling script as he prepared for Saturday's long-awaited season opener against Iowa. Less than a week after the Boilermakers fourth-year head coach tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced into isolation for 10 days, it's the other Brohm taking charge this weekend.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, FIle)