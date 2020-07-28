CORDOVA, Ill. – Due to Illinois restrictions to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that include a mandate that sets a 20% spectator seating capacity for outdoor sports venues, the 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova International Raceway has been postponed and rescheduled for August 27-29, 2021.
Fans who have purchased tickets for the 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing should call Cordova International Raceway at 309-654-2110 or e-mail Teri Blasco at tblasco@racecir.com, to receive a credit or to make other arrangements.
“We are very disappointed that we will not hold the 67th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing this year but look forward to having ‘The Granddaddy of Them All’ bigger and better than ever August 27-29, 2021,” said Cordova International Raceway President/General Manager Dominic Blasco. “Keeping our community that includes our staff, racers, crew members and fans safe is our utmost priority while adhering to guidelines from local and state health officials. We thank our fans and sponsors for their support during this challenging time.”
For more information please visit RaceCIR.com or call 309-654-2110.
Cordova International Raceway™ (CIR) is home of The O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing, the world’s longest continually running drag racing event. Located in the Quad Cities region of Illinois and Iowa, the 190-acre facility features a 1/4-mile drag racing strip sanctioned by the International Hot Rod Association™.
Weekend drag racing events are held all summer.
Cordova International Raceway (CIR) will host the Bracket Bonanza August 28-29 that will feature an increased payout for bracket racers on Friday. Saturday includes a family friendly IHRA points race where winners earn the prestigious Ironman trophy.
Saturday fans will see Fire-Breathing Jet Cars, the Victory Nostalgia Super Stocks, Nostalgia Pro Stocks and Nostalgia Gassers along with intense bracket racing to claim the IHRA Ironman in Top Eliminator, Modified, Sportsman, Quick 16 and Junior Dragsters.
Gates open at 11 a.m., Friday, August 28, and 9 a.m., Saturday August 29. Pricing for participants ranges from $35 -$125. Spectator and crew admission is $15 Friday and $20 Saturday. Children age 6-12 admission is $5 Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.