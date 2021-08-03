FILE – In this June 6, 2014, file photo, Bruce Rasmussen, Creighton University’s athletic director, speaks to reporters at the Athletic Performance Center in Omaha, Neb. Creighton University’s athletic director who oversaw the rise of the school’s men’s basketball team and its transition to the Big East Conference during his tenure over the past 27 years will retire next month. Bruce Rasmussen, 70, announced his retirement plans Monday morning, July 19, 2021.