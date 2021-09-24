CLINTON – Baseball fans will be able to get a taste of baseball season even as fall continues on.
The LumberKings announced Friday afternoon that their very-popular “Curbside Concessions” will be held on Wednesday, Sep. 29th and on Thursday, Sep. 30th from noon to 6 pm both days.
Fans can order their favorite ballpark food items – including the famous ‘Garbage Pail’ – and have their order delivered to their vehicle. Fans can also order and come into NelsonCorp Field either of those days and enjoy their meal in the Picnic Garden area.
Only phone orders accepted. Call the LumberKings main office at 563.242.0727 for more information or to order your meal.
The LumberKings started their curbside pick up in the summer of 2020 when the coronavirus cancelled the minor league season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.