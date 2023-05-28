IOWA CITY - Clinton's Anna Current and Sescie Haan had themselves quite the experience at the IGHSAU Class 2A state doubles tournament in Iowa City last weekend.
After a successful day on Friday, the duo found themselves in the semifinals on Saturday morning as they took on the number one seed in the bracket.
Cedar Falls Maya Mallavarapu and Madison Sagers paired up against Current and Haan in the semifinals as the number one seed showed why they were that, advancing to the finals with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep.
The duo from Cedar Falls went on to win the championship match to be the next 2A champions.
For Current and Haan, they moved to the third place match, taking on WDM Valley's Maddie Hockmuth and Allexis Moen.
In the first set, Current and Haan were in trouble early, falling behind 5-0 but they were not quitting. They pulled off the comeback, winning seven straight rounds to win set one 7-5.
They then took care of business in the second set, winning 6-2 to clinch the third place spot in the IGHSAU Class 2A tournament.
"Our girls figured out that it was so important to stay in the present. Meaning we had to let past mistakes go and not focus on them. They also learned from the other team how important communication is to play well as a team. Valley West shut down and we took advantage of that. We always have great sportsmanship and are always kind to our partners in Clinton tennis. Mental toughness and good composure help to win those tough ones," Clinton head coach Cindy Rasche said.
