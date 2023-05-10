CLINTON – Clinton River Queens Anna Current and Sescie Haan are heading to state in doubles play after winning their IGHSAU Class 2A regional on Wednesday afternoon.
The top two finishers in each region head to state in two weeks where they will compete for a shot at a state title. Current and Haan knew they had to take care of business and that is exactly what they did.
They started the day off in the second round after earning a first round bye. Current and Haan defeated Baylee Nyen and Reece Adams of Western Dubuque 6-1 and 6-0 to make it to the semifinals.
In the semifinals they took on Leen Kassas and Maddie Brosnahan of Dubuque Hempstead. They had no trouble at all, sweeping their way to a 6-0 and 6-0 two set victory.
Finally they took on Bettendorf’s Sarah Hackson and Allison Halligan. It was a close battle but Clinton took the win 6-3 and 6-4 to win in two sets and earn themselves a trip to state.
“I can’t think of two more deserving girls. They have a great work ethic and spend time during the off season honing their craft” Clinton head coach Cindy Rasche said.
In singles play, freshman Maddie Rowden just missed the cut for state, finishing in third with a 6-1 and 6-1 victory over Davenport Central’s Hailey Ross.
“Maddie Rowden a freshman at CHS had a great day. She was the third seed and finished 3rd. Played some of her best tennis to date,” Rasche said.
The River Queens will play team regionals at Pleasant Valley next Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Davison returns to 1A State as Region 7 Singles Champion
Camanche’s Elise Davison is heading back to the IGHSAU Class 1A State singles tournament in two weeks after defeating Central DeWitt’s Lexy Cooper in the championship round on Wednesday morning.
Davison cruised through the first three rounds winning (6-1, 6-0), (6-2, 6-2) and (6-0, 6-2).
She then had some adversity against Cooper in the finals match after dropping the first set 4-6. She bounced back, winning 6-4 before taking the tiebreaker set 10-7 to become a regional champion.
“Davison will be a player to watch at the state tournament this year. Camanche is hitting a high gear at the right time,” Camanche head coach Andrew Schnoor said.
