File-This Oct. 24, 2020, file photo shows Oklahoma State lineman Logan Carter (87) grabbing the jersey of Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose (23) while Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) attempts to sneak by during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. Rose, like everybody else in college football, had no idea last spring if there would be a season. Iowa State's junior linebacker wanted to be ready just in case, so day in and day out for three months he went to his high school in the Cleveland suburb of Brecksville, Ohio, to do workouts prescribed by the Cyclones' new strength staff. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt, File)