IOWA CITY - A last second field goal by the Hawkeyes went wide left as the Cyclones won their first Cy-Hawk rivalry game since 2014.
It was a defensive battle that saw each team turn the ball over three times including multiple fumbles on the one yard line. The Cyclones were able to pull off the 10-7 upset to snap their six game losing streak.
"I felt like we did make a big jump in some areas today but we still have a long way to go." Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta said.
The Hawkeyes defense comes out strong, sacking Dekkers on third down to force a three and out to start the game. A blocked punt gave Iowa fantastic field position at the Iowa State 16 yard line.
In just two plays, the Hawkeyes found the endzone, scoring on a nine yard touchdown rush from Leshon Williams.
"We got off to a really good start, a really positive start and then things just didn't work out obviously." Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said.
After a 12 yard pass play gave the Cyclones their first first down of the game, the Hawkeye defense held strong as the Cyclone punted the ball.
A 20 yard pass from Cyclone quarterback Hunter Dekkers to Xavier Hutchinson jump started their drive as they began to make their way down the field. This drive would stall as the Hawkeye defense continued to be a wall and the Cyclones punted once again.
A pass interference by the Cyclones moved the Hawkeyes across midfield late in the first quarter. However, it was once again the defenses stepping up in this one. Iowa States Gerry Vaughn forced a fumble that was picked up by his teammate Will McDonald IV for a five yard return.
The Cyclone rushing attack began to become more prominent to begin the second quarter, giving the Cyclones a first and goal from the eight yard line. A huge Iowa defensive holding penalty on third and goal gave the Cyclones a fresh set of downs from the four yard line.
The Cyclones Jirehl Brock fumbled the ball at the one yard line and the Hawkeyes Logan Klemp recovered in the endzone.
Things weren't going so well offensively for the Hawkeyes as they had trouble moving the ball. After gaining two quick first downs, their drive stalled and they punted it back to the Cyclones.
Back to back big passing plays from the Cyclones gave them first and goal from the five yard line. Dekkers connected with Aidan Bitter for 16 yards and then found Hutchinson for a 24 yard gain.
The Hawkeyes defense stood strong and forced a Cyclone field goal and they stayed ahead 7-3 with under four minutes to go in the first half.
A poor read by Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras was deflected and intercepted by Colby Reeder. Reeder returned the ball to the Iowa 12 yard line and set up the Cyclones.
On the second play of the drive, Hawkeyes Cooper DeJean intercepted Dekkers in the endzone and gave the ball right back to the Hawkeyes with under a minute to go. The Hawkeyes ran the clock out and went into the half up 7-3.
The Hawkeyes had a total of 86 yards in the first half, rushing for 53 and passing for 33 yards. The Cyclones had 180 total yards with the majority coming from the pass game as they threw for 125 yards and ran for 55.
The Hawkeyes got the ball to start the half but it was more offensive struggles as they went three and out. On the other side of things, the Cyclones continued to turn the ball over, throwing an interception to Terry Roberts at the Iowa 49 yard line.
For the second time in this one, the Hawkeyes blocked a Cyclone punt, setting up first and ten at the Iowa State 20 yard line. Lukas Van Ness once again got the block for the Hawkeyes.
The defenses continued to be the star of the show as the Cyclones forced a fumble on the goal line to get the ball back. This marked the second fumble at the one yard line in the game, one from each team.
Neither team was able to score in the third quarter as the Cy-Hawk rivalry stayed locked in a 7-3 game.
The Cyclones were driving down the field when an unnecessary roughness call on DeJean gave the Cyclones the ball at the 10 yard line. On third and goal Dekker found Hutchinson for an eight yard score to put the Cyclones up 10-3, completing a 21 play, 99 yard drive.
"There were some plays that we need to clean up but that's what the film is for. We'll come back tomorrow and watch it. I think everybody played hard but we just didn't do enough to get the win." Hawkeye corner back Cooper DeJean said. "We win as a team and we lose as a team."
The Hawkeyes once again could not move the ball, going three and out for the fourth time. The rain began to pour down in the fourth quarter as the conditions were not kind to either side.
The Hawkeyes got the ball back from the Cyclones with 3:06 to go in the ball game. They opened up the drive with a 12 yard gain to move the ball to their own 33 yard line. The Hawkeyes had four attempts but turned the ball over on downs with 2:18 to go.
The Cyclones ran the clock down to 38 seconds before giving the ball back to Iowa on their own 27 yard line.
The final drive saw the Hawkeyes utilize two Cyclone penalties that moved the ball all the way to the Iowa State 39 yard line. A nine yard completion set up a 48 yard Iowa field goal attempt that went wide left and the Cyclones won 10-7.
The Cyclones had 313 yards of total offense, 184 yards through the air and 129 on the ground. The Hawkeyes had only 150 total yards, 92 through the air and 58 on the ground.
"You could make an excuse of a lack of receivers but we're not. We're still gonna go back to work tomorrow. We're not going to make up an excuse for saying we don't have receiver depth or tight end depth or anything." LaPorta said. "We feel like we have guys that are capable of going out and making plays and executing at the highest level."
Iowa will look for offensive answers as their only points came in the first few minutes of the game and have been unable to score more than seven points in each of their first two games so far. They host Nevada next weekend.
