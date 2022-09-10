Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.