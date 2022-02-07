The Fulton boys basketball team is good. Like, really good.
They’ve been bouncing back and forth between the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked team in Class 1A, hosting just two losses so far this season.
There’s a number of reasons for that. They have a ton of experience in point guard Brock Mason. Ethan Price is a lights out perimeter shooter. Senior leaders Jacob Jones and Ian Wiebenga can explode for double digits any night and they all bring a ton of speed to the court.
One of the key players in their success this year has been sophomore Baylen Damhoff.
“His combination of size, athleticism, and his versatile skill set make him a matchup nightmare,” head coach RJ Coffey said. “There are so many different ways that he can impact the game.”
Damhoff stands out with his 6-07 lanky frame and he’s quickly found the ways to use it this season. He averages 18.8 points a contest and pulls down nearly eight rebounds. He’s notched five double-doubles so far this year.
Watching him on the court, you would never know this was his first year of varsity basketball. Or that he’s only 15-years old.
“It’s crazy how much he has grown as a player both mentally and physically in just a couple of months,” Coffey said. “Early on, like a lot of young guys, he was trying to figure out his role, at times he was a bit hesitant and would show spurts of dominance. But as we have progressed throughout the season he has become more and more confident and now he is in constant attack mode. Despite being so young, he has already worked to become one of the best high school players in our area.”
He’s the second Damhoff in the last few years to grace the Steamer roster. His older brother, Bradley, was a player for Coffey just a couple years before.
“I learned a lot from him, especially using our height down low,” Damhoff said. “I used to play him in one-v-one’s all the time and he would show me how important his height was and how strong he was in the paint. He also said how important it was to score on any part of the court.”
Not only did he learn technical parts of basketball from his older brother, but he also saw things he wanted to improve on mentally. Bradley would be the first to admit he could easily get in his own head when he got frustrated playing. Baylen watched and decided he wanted to block emotion from his game.
“With him, in his feelings more, it would lower his confidence to keep shooting,” Damhoff said. “It took me half the season to get confident in myself and keep shooting more shots.
“I try to keep things to myself. I don’t like to start things in games, I just want to play my game.”
Even though Damhoff has the height and definitely plays a huge role in the post for Fulton, he’s more versatile than that. He plays from every position on the court, hosting speed and a pretty outside shot in his game.
He averages nearly two steals a game and can often be found on the perimeter. He drives from the top of the key with plenty of speed, he shoots the three, he posts up and he nails short jumpers. Occasionally you’ll even get the two-handed slam.
“Offensively he is an inside/outside threat that can hurt you from anywhere on the court,” Coffey said. “We run stuff for him in the post and on the perimeter but most of the time our offense gives him the freedom to move whenever we need him or wherever we have an advantage.”
His offense helps him do that. Because the Steamers have so many players that can be the leading scorer on any given night, they have an option-filled offense. That, plus the experience, gives Damhoff creativity.
“They kind of like let me get comfortable everywhere and they trust me everywhere, so I’m able to like be wherever, whenever,” Damhoff said. “They help me with my confidence a lot.”
The Steamers are a close group, afterall. It helps create a fluid offense that they have inherent chemistry.
“Our older guys have done a great job helping Baylen fit in,” Coffey said. “It always takes some time for a team to gel especially when you add some younger pieces, but this group figured it out quickly and you can probably credit that to our seniors. With guys like Baylen and Ethan Price coming in, the vets have played incredibly unselfish and are doing all of the little things so that our team can be successful.”
the Steamers currently hold a No. 3 ranking and haven’t lost in their division of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. As postseason play draws closer, they have pretty clear goals for themselves.
The two losses they’ve recorded this year only made those goals more defined.
“They taught us that if we don’t come out completely ready to play, it’s going to be a tough game,” Damhoff said. “We have to start off strong and keep on going. We can’t let ourselves get behind try to build our way back up.
Fulton plays again at home on Wednesday night.
