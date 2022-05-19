ERIE, IL – It was IHSA sectionals Thursday night, and the Fulton boys track and field team was finding their stride in the field events as they competed for a chance at state.
Junior Braden Damhoff was the first to start off the qualifying as he threw 13.35 meters in first attempt of the day to book himself a ticket to Eastern Illinois next week.
“I just wanted to throw it as far as I could. I’m happy and feeling great.” Damhoff said.
For Damhoff, the formula is simple. Have good footwork and throw it hard.
“I’m going to work hard and try to get my throw even farther for state,” Damhoff said. “It’s really all about getting that speed built up.”
Boys track and field coach Mike Ankrom was proud of Damhoff’s ability to make his first throw his best one.
“It relaxes you anytime you go out there and get a good throw first time. It allows you to focus on the next things,” Ankrom said.
This is Damhoff’s first year competing in track, and he continues to get better and better meet to meet.
“This is a good accomplishment for him. He’s never done track before, and this is his first time out,” Ankrom said. “Our throwing coach has done a great job with him as far as nurturing him along.”
His coaches expect this to be only the beginning of his progression.
“Braden is a strong guy. He just has to work on his form, and we expect him to get better and better.” Ingram said.
Damhoff was not the only qualifier as his teammate Daken Pessman jumped 12.55 meters to qualify for state in the triple jump. Pessman is also a junior, representing young talent for the Steamers.
“I’m extremely proud. This is somebody who didn’t even know what the triple jump was at the beginning of the year. We encouraged him to do it because we saw ability that he could jump.” Ingram said.
Pessman is yet another Steamer that picked up his event this season and is already making the jump to state. From his first jump to his last of the day, Pessman was able to improve a whole five feet to leap into second place and earn his spot at the state meet next week.
“Once he learned the form, he just got better every single meet. He started with a 36 (feet) and ended with a 41 (feet) today and he can get even better,” Ankrom said.
It’ll be a big week for the two juniors as they prepare for state. They will focus on rest and hydration before heading down to EIU on Wednesday.
“I expect them to do their best. Get a good week of practice next week and then try and pr then see what happens,” Ankrom said.
As for the rest of the Fulton crew, it was a good day for pr’s, improving in virtually all areas. The Steamers went out running hard and giving it their all.
“We had a lot of pr’s today. I thought we had a lot of guys perform really well. Up and down, I thought all our guys did really well,” Ankrom said.
Damhoff and Pessman will compete at the IHSA State meet at Eastern Illinois next Thursday, May 26 through Saturday, May 28.
