FULTON - Baylen Damhoff and Ethan Price combined for 44 of the Steamers 57 points to lead Fulton to a 57-27 rivalry win over the Morrison Mustangs on Thursday night.
This was the Steamers first home win of the season and it helped bring their record back to 4-4. They have gotten a ton of offensive production out of both Price and Damhoff and it has been a big key to getting wins this season.
The night started off as good as it could get for the Steamers with Damhoff making a layup before Price nailed back to back threes to make it an 11-4 game.
Damhoff then rattled off two threes of his own and a buzzer beater floater off of the glass to give the Steamers a 19-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
Payton Curley broke away for a wide open layup to begin the quarter. Price banked in a floater before hitting a three to extend the lead to 27-8. The Fulton defense dominated the Mustangs and they had no answer.
The Steamers led 39-8 at halftime behind 18 points from Price. The Steamers allowed just two points to the Mustangs in the second quarter.
Damhoff started off the second half in style, throwing a dunk down before getting a layup to go through tough contact. He then hit back to back threes to grow the lead even further to 49-12. Price added two free throws to make it a 51-18 game heading into the final quarter.
Trevor Tiesman was able to make a layup through contact to give him his first points of the game and keep the led at 33.
Both teams swapped out their starters midway through the quarter and the Steamers picked up the win 57-27.
Damhoff finished with 24 points, followed by Price who had 20.
The Steamers play again on Saturday at the A-Town Shootout at Abingdon-Avon high school.
