LANARK, Ill. - Baylen Damhoff dropped 32 points to lead the Fulton Steamers past Eastland 65-39 on Wednesday night.
This was Damhoff's second straight game with 30 or more points after he dropped a career high 39 points last Friday at Forreston.
The Steamers also had two others dropping double digit points as seniors Reed Owen and Ethan Price scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
Fulton is on a 6 game winning streak and has a record of 11-6 on the year. They improved their conference record to 3-0 in the NUIC South.
This is a team that is getting hot at the right time and can beat you in multiple ways. They have multiple scoring options between Damhoff and Price as well as great role players that have been filling in where they need to.
It has been a team effort but the Steamers are firing on all cylinders right now and will be home on Friday night when they host Polo at 7 p.m.
