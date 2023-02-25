FULTON - The Fulton Steamers are regional champions after defeating the East Dubuque Warriors in the regional championship on Saturday night.
The stars were out in full force as Fulton star, Baylen Damhoff, helped lead the Steamers to a 48-42 victory with his 28 point performance.
"Baylen is a stud man. He was a little slow out of the gate but at the end of the day he is unbelievable. He made a ton of big plays for us and he is just our guy. He is All-State for a reason," Fulton head coach RJ Coffey said.
However, it took much more than just Damhoff to win this game as Fulton never led until there was a minute and a half left in the game.
The Warriors started out hot, notching a quick steal off the tip as they converted that into two quick points. They then added two more threes to take a quick 8-0 lead before Fulton's Ethan Price scored the Steamers first points with a fade away jumper.
Another Price bucket would cap off the Steamers offense in the first quarter as they trailed 10-4 heading into the second quarter.
The Steamers had an early streak behind a two from Price and a three from Damhoff to make it a one point game, 10-9.
Both Price and Damhoff scored a layup to tie the game at 13 before the Warriors ended the quarter on a 4-0 run to take a 17-13 lead into the half.
Out of the break, the grittiness continued from both sides as Fulton pulled within one off of a Damhoff jumper, 21-20.
The Warriors continued to shoot the ball well from behind the arc to shake off the Steamers momentum. The three ball helped East Dubuque extend their lead to eight, 33-25, at the end of the quarter.
The fourth quarter was where everything began to change. The realization that this game would be the end of one team's season was starting to set in for both sides as you could feel the urgency.
The three's continued to drop for the Warriors and they led 39-30 with 6:30 left in the game.
Senior Peyton Curley hit two free throws before Damhoff added a transition layup off of a steal to bring Fulton back within five, 39-34.
Price made one of his two free throws to make it a four point game and you could feel the momentum shift back towards the Steamers.
Shift it did as moments later Daken Pessman had a big time steal and layup with just over two minutes to go that brought the Steamers within two. Two free throws from Damhoff tied the game and the crowd went crazy.
"We went with Daken to add some pressure and the crazy thing is that we haven't done that since the summer. So we went back to it and Daken was phenomenal, he made them turn it over a couple of times and he had that big steal. He worked his butt off and made hustle plays to really get us going," Coffey said.
With under a minute and a half to go, Kole Schipper put up a big time shot in the paint to give the Steamers their first lead of the game, 41-39.
"That was a big shot baby, a big shot. He's not a guy that's afraid to take that shot so it was one of those where I saw him put it up and he made it count," Coffey said.
Schipper, Price and Damhoff put the game on ice late, making their free throws to secure a 48-42 win and a regional championship for the Steamers.
Price added to Damhoff's 28 points with 13 points of his own for Fulton.
The Steamers will play Pecatonica in the sectional semifinals at Lanark High School on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
