FULTON - It was a low scoring affair as the Fulton Steamers defeated the Eastland Cougars, 48-38 on Thursday night.
The Steamers started out strong with scores from Peyton Curley, Trevor Tiesman and Ethan Price to jump out to an 8-2 lead. The Cougars called a timeout before Fulton took a 10-6 lead into the second quarter.
Price added another bucket at the start of the second quarter before Kole Schipper added a putback layup to extend the lead to 14-6. The defenses battled as Fulton led 17-11 heading into halftime.
Out of the break, junior Baylen Damhoff began to heat up for Fulton, making a layup before hitting a three to make it 22-13.
The Cougars brought out the full court press to slowly chip away at their deficit. A buzzer beater three for Eastland at the end of the third quarter cut their deficit to two, 29-27.
The Steamers quickly shook off the previous quarter with Schipper hitting a three to move the lead back to five. Dom Kramer then got an and one to fall to make it 35-27. The Cougars called time out before Damhoff used a putback to extend the lead to 37-27.
The Cougars came rolling back, making it a two point game with a minute to go, 40-38.
However, the Steamers responded, scoring eight straight points before Damhoff capped off the game with a slam dunk to win the game, 48-38.
