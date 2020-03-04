Another exciting year of high school basketball is nearly in the books, and the Easton Valley boys had yet another incredible season of successes.
And once again, under the instruction of Dan Beck, who can only be defined as one of Iowa’s top coaches of all time.
Beck just finished his 44th season at the helm of Easton Valley (Preston) basketball. The No. 1 River Hawks’ season featured a Tri-Rivers Conference crown and a spectacular undefeated regular season, while leading the state in multiple scoring categories.
Beck is a Preston native, growing up on a family farm just outside it’s borders. After completing his education and his student teaching under Al Rabenold at Preston High School, Beck wasn’t sure where he was going to end up.
“Jobs were pretty scarce at that time in education,” Beck recalled. It was late July and he was still looking for a job.
But then Rabenold made the decision to move on, back to his own hometown. He immediately called Beck and told him to apply for the open position at Preston High School.
“If he hadn’t left, I probably would have ended up going farming with my dad,” Beck said.
“I’d probably be a multi-millionaire by now,” he adds with a laugh.
He’s enjoyed countless seasons since then with both Preston and Easton Valley, coaching some of the best teams in the state. It’s led him to 699 career wins, placing him at No. 5 on the all-time career wins list in Iowa.
It isn’t always easy being a high school coach, but he’s never had any doubts. When he missed his junior year of basketball because of injury, he realized that it was exactly what he wanted to do.
“I knew by the time I was a teenager that that’s what I wanted to do,” Beck said. “One of the key things for me that made the decision was when I tore my knee up in football. I spent a lot of time on the bench with the coaches, and that really helped push me toward that direction.”
He’s needed constant support from his family. As a teacher he leaves early in the morning, and with practices and games can often return late in the night. He calls his wife a “saint”. She serves as the “team doctor”, treating the regular bruises and cuts that occur throughout the year for the River Hawks.
Plus, his son has sat on the bench for nearly three decades with him, starting when he was in high school. Matt Beck loves the game of basketball, owning his own referee suit and whistle, and brings his passion to the bench every single game with his father. He graduated in 1999, traveling to the state tournament with his graduating class.
His wins speak for himself, but one thing that Coach Beck exudes his how much he cares for his athletes. Whether it’s blatant emotion when talking about senior class or the way he instructs them on the road, his kids are his No. 1 priority.
“When I was younger I probably thought it was more about winning than anything else,” Beck said. “Over the years, you learn that’s not what it’s all about. It’s so much more about helping our kids turn into successful adults and teaching them the way they should treat other people and act in public. It’s pretty big for us.
That can include things as simple as saying please and thank you all the way to cleaning up their own tables when the team goes out to eat.
It’s the biggest lesson he’s learned through his four decades of coaching.
That was part of the decision before the district final game at Cascade High School last week. Junior Kaleb Cornilsen was injured the game before and still hurting, and Beck made the decision to keep him on the bench. He will always put the health of an athlete above the game itself.
But many unfortunate circumstances all seemed to culminate that night, including illnesses and cold shooting nights. It led to an early exit for the top-ranked River Hawks.
That doesn’t change anything about the incredible season the orange and grey put together this year or the unbelievable athletes that Easton Valley has produced.
One loss also doesn’t define Coach Beck’s storied career, or the countless athletes who have gone through the ranks and look back at their time as a Trojan or a River Hawks with fondness.
“I try to lead by the credo that kids don’t know how much you know until they know how much you care,” Beck said. “You always have to be there for them, and that’s what we try to do here.”
