CLINTON - Davenport Southeast has advanced to the 2022 Little League World Series, representing the state of Iowa as they defeated Webb City, Missouri, 4-3 on Friday afternoon.
The squad competed in the Midwest region as they played their way through the opposition, losing just one game along the way.
The Davenport team will now head to Williamsport, Pennsylvania as they take on the winner of the Great Lakes Region. Their game will be next Thursday, August 18 at 3 p.m.
