MAQUOKETA, Iowa – When the green flag flies this Thursday at the Davenport Speedway, it will start the second season of “The Haulin’ with Hoker” Super Late Model East Series. The winner of the Super Late Model A-main will be looking at a $5,000 payday.
Joining the super late models on the quarter-mile oval, will be Modifieds racing for a $1,000 top prize, and SportMods competing for $500-to-win. Also in action, will be the Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club vintage late models. There is no entry fee for support classes.
The “Haulin’ with Hoker” Super Late Model East Series made three stops at Davenport last year. Victories went to Andy Eckrich (Iowa City), Bill Leighton Jr. (Omaha, Neb.), and Jeff Aikey (Cedar Falls). Tad Popisil of Norfolk, Nebraska is the defending series champion.
The series is operated by Joe and Steve Kosiski of Omaha, Nebraska. The brothers’ Kosiski once dominated the half-mile track at Davenport. They combined for fourteen victories between 1989 and 2002, while racing here on a limited basis.
Grandstand tickets for the April 8th, “Thursday Thunder” event are $20 for adults, and $17 for teens and seniors. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Pit passes are $35.
The pit gate opens at 3pm, with the grandstand opening at 5pm. Hotlaps start at 6pm, with racing to follow.
“Thursday Thunder” returns to the Davenport Speedway on April 15th. The featured class will be the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models. Modifieds, Sportmods, and the American Iron Racing Series will be the support classes.
For more information, visit “drttrakracing.com”, the DRT TRAK Racing Inc. Facebook page, or call (563) 652-5302.
