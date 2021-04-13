MAQUOKETA, Iowa – After cancelling the MLRA Spring Nationals in Wheatland, Missouri, the traveling late model series will kick off its 2021 season with the busiest week on the schedule.
Sandwiched in the middle of the five-night, five-race blitz is the action-packed, quarter-mile Davenport Speedway, racing on Thursday, April 16.
The Lucas Oil MLRA mega week will start Tuesday night at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood Nebraska. Wednesday, the venue is the Stuart International Speedway in Stuart, Iowa.
Thursday, April 15, the racing will be at the Davenport Speedway with $5k up for grabs. This will be the first of two stops at the historic facility located on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The MLRA series will return on Friday, May 14.
Mega week will wrap up on April 16 and 17 with the running of the “Slocum 50” at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.
The Davenport MLRA race will mark the seventh time the series has competed at the track.
Past winners at Davenport are Chris Simpson (3 wins), Bobby Pierce, Chad Simpson, and Chase Junghans.
The Lucas Oil MLRA series is in thirty-third season. The series will compete in seven states in 2021. Jeremiah Hurst of Dubuque, Iowa is the defending series champion.
The late models will be joined on the track by Modifieds, SportMods, and the American Iron Racing Series. There is no entry fee for the support classes.
The pit gate opens at 3 p.m., the grandstand at 5pm, hotlaps are at 6 p.m., with racing to follow.
Tickets for the Lucas Oil MLRA race are $20 for adults, students and seniors $17, and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Pit passes are $35.
The Davenport Speedway is located at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, on West Locust Street in Davenport, Iowa. For more information, visit DrtTrakRacing.com or call (563) 652-5302.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.