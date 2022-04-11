CLINTON – NFL player and Clinton graduate David Johnson has always worn his hometown with pride. This year, he ensured current football players will also wear it with pride – literally.
The NFL free agent donated brand new Nike uniforms to the Clinton High School football program, part of a streak of giving back to his former football team.
Johnson has repeatedly come back to host football camps and seminars. Last season, he gave the program cleats. Two years before, he donated gloves that are still used season-to-season.
The uniforms are something he discussed with assistant football coach and strengths and conditioning coach Mike Griswold in the past. When Johnson decided that the new look was something he wanted to contribute, he worked with the program to put the order in after the 2021 season ended last fall. They came in just a few weeks ago, clean and bright and ready for the 2022 kickoff.
“Blessed to have the opportunity to give back to my football roots and next generation of athletes at Clinton High,” Johnson posted on his Facebook page when the the uniforms made their social media appearance.
Head coach Nate Herrig and Mike Griswold went to see David Johnson play just a few months ago when he played Texas. There, they fell into that discussion about the donations he’s been able to made.
“They [David Johnson and his wife, Meghan] were asking us about the cleats and the jerseys and what not,” Herrig said. “And we could just say, man, we really appreciate everything you guys do because it shows these kids the kind of people you guys are and how much you care about the city and the program. It just lights up their faces when they open those boxes.”
Herrig and Griswold know Johnson well enough at this point to know that the high school athletes aren’t the only ones excited about the new uniforms. Both Johnson and his wife are genuinely thrilled to be a part of the River King program.
“They are as excited as the kids are right now,” Herrig said. “It’s cool to see. It’s really cool that these guys are excited, they still care about where they came from and they’re excited to give back to the community.”
Johnson graduated from Clinton High School in 2009. While a River King, he participated in football, basketball and track.
He went on to compete at the University of Northern Iowa and was eventually drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2015. He’s still an NFL runningback.
All of his impact still reverberates with the athletes who don red and black and Clinton High School. That includes the accomplishments in football and all the sports where he and his teammates saw success.
“The kids still talk about it,” Herrig said. “[Griswold] and I are sitting at a track meet right now and we still talk about the times David ran and the kinds of things he did, his work ethic. He had a last impact ... they’ve been able to follow him since they were little.”
