Josh Davis said his first thought when taking over the head coaching position at Camanche High School 11 years ago was that he wanted to build a program from the bottom up.
“I knew I wanted to get everything under one umbrella: get some consistency throughout the program,” Davis said in an interview with the Clinton Herald last year.
He’s proven himself and his ability to do that.
Davis hasn’t just had success with one particular class. Instead, he’s turned the Indians into a consistently winning program, especially in the last five years.
Davis capped off his sixth consecutive winning season with a third place finish at the Class 2A state tournament, his second trip at the helm of the program.
And it started when he took it over in 2009, even with this year’s senior class.
“This program has been a part of our life since we could even walk,” 2020 senior Cameron Soenksen said.
Davis, along with many parents, started a youth program that’s helped shape the successes in the last decade.
“He came in when we were really little and started a huge youth program,” 2020 senior Caleb Delzell said. “It’s definitely shown. He’s more than a coach, he’s a friend to us, a great guy, and he’ll talk us through anything.”
His career record of 170-89 just keeps growing, with three 20-plus win seasons in the last four years and two state appearances.
It’s not just with one class, either, showing that his methods are working.
Davis has worked to get the community involved in Camanche basketball as well. Indian fans are some of the best travelers around, sending throngs of people to road games, especially ones in the postseason.
And his home crowds are nothing to shy away from. The Indians have just four losses at home since the 2016-2017 season, including not a single one this year.
“There was not a lot of environment in our home gyms when I first got here,” Davis said in that same 2019 interview. “That’s one thing that we’ve been able to do, get people to pack this place.”
One thing Davis preaches in his team is the idea of ‘family’. The Indians are known for showing plenty of emotion and exchanging hugs instead of handshakes.
And if you ask his player, that is a big part of what sets him apart as a coach.
“He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever met and it’s unbelievable what he’s done for me and done for the community,” Soenksen said. “He’s an insane guy – the most heartwarming. Anything I’ve ever needed he’s been there for and he’s always behind us.”
Even with a large graduating class, Davis has four players (two starters) coming back with significant varsity experience under their belts, including two of his leading scorers in Thursday’s state contest.
Nothing is certain, but it seems he’s certainly set the stage for a high level of success to continue.
“I wouldn’t want to have any other coach,” Delzell said.
Josh Davis timeline
2008-2009 (7-15)
2009-2010 (16-7): Takes over the Camanche boys basketball program, upset in district opener by Tipton, matched a regular season school record with 16 wins
2011 (12-10)
2012 (12-11)
2013 (9-12)
2014 (9-14)
2015 (13-10): First winning record since 2012, edged by Northeast in the district semifinal (47-49), Davis also earns his 100th career win
2016 (17-6): Fall to Anamosa in the district semifinal, beat the regular season school record for wins
2017 (23-4): Davis earns his first state berth as a head coach with the Indians, placing fourth in Class 2A with a quarterfinal win over Cascade
2018 (16-7): Camanche moves to the district final, falls to Northeast
2019(20-4): Camanche moves to the sub-state final, falls to Cascade
2020 (23-4): Davis and the Indians get their second state berth in four seasons, placing third with wins over Monticello and Treynor, ends the year with 170 career wins, sixth straight winning season, go undefeated at home
