FULTON, Ill. – Defense paid off for the Fulton boys’ basketball team once again on Monday night.
The Steamers kept their 2021 record perfect with a 46-36 win over Lena-Winslow at home, holding another team to under 40 points for the fifth time already this season.
The non-conference was capped off with a fourth quarter offensive rally that lifted the Steamers past the Panthers.
“We’ve been playing good basketball,” senior Brock Mason said. “Tonight was not the best. We finished it out in the fourth quarter and played well, played team basketball. The first three quarters were just kind of rushed.”
The defense was the difference maker without a doubt on Monday. The offense was stagnant for a lot of the game. In fact, the Steamers scored just one basket from the field in the third quarter 0 a three-pointer by Baylen Damhoff that came with 40 seconds left in the period.
Down three with eight minutes remaining in regulation, they found the offensive rhythm they’d been searching for all night. Ethan Price took the ball down the sideline to put in a bucket, and on the next possession he hit a three pointer to shoot the Steamers up 33-25.
“It was very exciting,” Price said. Price led the Steamers scoring on Monday night. “I started slowing down and I finally hit a shot and then we gained some momentum. That was big for us.”
After that, Damhoff got a steal from the Panthers right over the half court line and took the ball all the way to the rim for a two-handed dunk.
“It’s really a big positive for us,” Price said. “When we get momentum like that, it really shows who we are.”
The Steamers held off the Panthers from there.
“Mentally, we slowed down,” Price said. “We started moving the ball more and it started working for us.”
The game was slow going on the offensive side all night. Turnovers littered the first half with passes slipping right through hands and travels breaking up any attempts at setting up plays.
Fulton was trying to move fast with Lena-Winslow’s aggressive man-to-man. They moved a little too fast at the beginning of the game.
“We weren’t calm with the ball, we were rushing,” pointguard Brock Mason said. “We weren’t looking for open guys, we were looking to get ourselves shots.
“It’s early still. It was just a rough game tonight. We’ll fix that at practice.”
Still, they managed. An offensive rebound by Damhoff set Ian Wiebenga up for a three early in the second quarter to break a multi-minute scoring drought.
Then, the Steamers forced a turnover in the backcourt and Ethan Price put the basket.
Fulton took a lead into halftime. Their defense continued to hold things down the rest of the game before their offensive burst in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve held all these schools under 40, and we’ve won every game,” Mason said. “We focus on defense. Defense wins games.”
The Steamers (7-0) are back in action Wednesday night, welcoming Warren to their home court for another non-conference game. They play two road games next week, traveling to both Rock Island Alleman and Morrison High Schools for more out-of-conference competition. They’ll open up Northwest Upstate Illini play on Dec. 23 with a road game against Forreston High School.
