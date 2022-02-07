INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Del Sol Boxing Club member Selia Landa came back from a weekend in Missouri with her second national title at just 14-years old.
Landa competed at the 2022 National Silver Gloves and finished at the top once again. It's her second national championship.
Landa is from Del Sol Boxing Club, a sanctioned USABoxing gym in Clinton, open to all ages both professional and amateur.
Competing in Missouri, Landa was cheered on by the crowd with her boxing nickname, "Panterita".
"It was amazing to have other girls go up to her for her picture and to let her know she inspires them to follow their dreams," Del Sol head coach Jorge Landa Rodriguez said after the weekend.
Landa competed in the 13-14 year-old female category at 85 pounds.
Monaghan wins at Silver Gloves
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Clinton houses another national champion boxer after the weekend's events, with Ali Monaghan winning another title at the 2022 National Silver Glovers in Missouri.
Monaghan, a junior at Clinton High School, won the title for 15-16 year-old males at 201 pounds. He is a repeat national champion.
Monaghan trains at Iowa Top Team Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness gym in Clinton, and works with coach Joe Garcia.
