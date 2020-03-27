With such an exciting year in high school boys basketball, there are athletes from all the Gateway Area teams that could be considered among the best.
The 2020 Clinton Herald Player of the Year finalists all helped their teams in multiple categories, their multi-dimensional games earning them the finalist slots.
Camanche senior Caleb Delzell, Prince of Peace senior Nathan Moeller and Easton Valley junior Kaleb Cornilsen are this year’s finalists for the top honor.
Caleb Delzell, Senior, Camanche
Delzell, the 2019 Player of the Year, continued to be a mainstay in a Camanche team that made a run to third place in the Class 2A state tournament.
In a loaded River Valley Conference, Delzell was the second leading scorer with 14.6 points a game. He shot over 57 percent from the field, including an astounding 39 percent from three-point range, draining 27-for-70 despite his normal position in the lane.
Delzell also led the entire conference in rebounding, pulling down 8.5 a contest. Camanche averaged over 37 boards a game, leading all of CClass 2A by nearly five rebounds.
Delzell ended with 47 blocks (second in the conference) and 73 assists (tenth in the conference) with 36 steals as well.
“Caleb is just such a special player,” Camanche head coach Josh Davis said. “He has the rare ability to shoot, pass, finish at the rim, rebound and block shots. Sometimes you get to coach a player who can do a combination of those things, but to do them all at the level he can do them is just remarkable.”
Delzell is a 2020 McDonalds All-American nominee and earned 1st Team All-State honors. Delzell finished in the top five all-time in both rebounding and scoring at Camanche.
Kaleb Cornilsen, Junior, Easton Valley
Cornilsen wasn’t able to play the entire season with some injuries plaguing him throughout the year, but he made a huge impact each time he hit the floor for the River Hawks.
That helped Easton Valley hold the No. 1 ranking in the state for the second half of the season and roll through to an undefeated regular season and conference title.
Cornilsen ended with a scoring average of just over 20, the best in the Tri-Rivers East.
Cornilsen also pulled down double digit boards, finishing with the second most per game in the conference as well.
Defensively he recorded 13 blocks and had the most steals in the conference with 53 while only turning the ball over seven times the entire season.
Cornilsen broke his fibula in the district semifinal game, missing the district final where the River Hawks bowed out of the postseason.
“One of our opposing coaches termed Kaleb a ‘difference maker’,” Easton Valley coach Dan Beck said. “That is very true and I believe that if we had Kaleb at full strength for the entire tournament we would have had a legitimate shot at winning it all.”
Cornilsen earned 1st Team All-State honors and Tri-Rivers co-player of the year recognition for the season.
Nathan Moeller, Senior, Prince of Peace
Moeller was the only returning starter from the 2019 state-qualifying team and took over a leadership role over a young and inexperienced Irish team. He flourished, dominating multiple categories.
Moeller was in the top three scorers in the Tri-Rivers East Conference, averaging over 18 points a game. His lengthy frame lent itself to high flying dunks and huge shots over defense. He also hit 22 threes this season, shooting 32 percent from beyond the arc.
Although he carried the Irish in points, he also dished out 87 assists this year, the fifth best in the conference.
He had 30 steals on defense and was one of the top shot blockers in the state, finishing with 67 (two per game).
Finally, Moeller led the Tri-Rivers in rebounding, finishing with 11.3 a game and 261 total and ranking in the top ten in Class 1A.
“Nate had a big target on his back this year,” Prince of Peace head coach Gerry Murphy said. “He was double and triple teamed all yer. He adapted and developed into an all-around player.”
Moeller was a unanimous 1st Team all-conference selection and earned 3rd Team All-State.
The overall player of the year will be announced at the first annual Clinton Herald Athletic Performers of the Year Awards (CHAPY) later this year at the Wild Rose Casino in Clinton.
