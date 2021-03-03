FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields runs against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The last NFL event not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2020 combine in Indianapolis. A year later, with the 2021 combine canceled, the league has released a list of players who would have merited invitations. From such high-profile quarterbacks as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields to guys who sat out last season such as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, there are 323 players from 100 schools.