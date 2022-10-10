DEWITT – The Sabers were unable to finish off their 2022 regular season with a win as they fell to Davenport West on Monday night.
They celebrated seniors Emma Deke, Ireland McManus, Mia Braddock, Ashli Bossom, Lexy Cooper, EmmaGrace Hartman, Emma Gluesing, Myra McDonough, Kate Kuehl and Riley Horst.
The Sabers fell to the Falcons in four sets, 14-25, 25-19, 24-26 and 20-25. They kept it very close after losing the first set. They picked up the win in set two but could not pick up a win after that.
Their record now sits at 6-19 and will have one more regular season game against Pleasant Valley on Thursday. They will then head to Clinton next Tuesday for the first round of regionals.
