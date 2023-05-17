DEWITT - The Central DeWitt Sabers girls tennis team won their regional championship over Marion on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the IGHSAU State Team Tournament in Iowa City on Saturday afternoon.
The day started Marion's Natalee Hartman defeating Lexy Cooper 6-2, 2-6 and 10-7. They then got another win when Michaela Goad defeated Brooke Bloom 6-4 and 6-2 to put them up 2-0.
Things turned around when DeWitt's Paige Owens and Isabelle Pierce each picked up singles wins 6-2 and 6-1. Saydie Roling and Kate Kuehl both had big time momentum shifters as they each came from behind to win. Roling came back, winning in three sets 3-6, 6-4 and 10-5. Keuhl had an absolute battle, winning 3-6, 7-6 and 14-12.
In duos, Bloom and Cooper lost the first doubles match but Owens and Pierce were able to clinch DeWitt a state spot 6-1 and 6-2 victory.
“Marion has a very good team and had it not been for comebacks from Saydie Roling and Kate Kuehl they may have prevailed. Lexy Cooper and Brooke Bloom lost close matches at 1 and 2, but the positions of 3 and 4 were won decisively by Paige Owens and Isabelle Pierce. Maron’s state bound team of Hartman and Goad won, but the team of Owens/Pierce clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Central DeWitt will play Xavier at the University of Iowa courts on Saturday at 9:00 AM,” DeWitt head coach David Moore said.
