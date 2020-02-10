DEWITT – Just six days after recording their second loss of the season to No. 2 Marion, the No. 10 Central DeWitt girls have to face the Indians again – but they picked up some momentum heading into it.
The Sabers picked up a quality 57-35 WaMaC win over West Delaware on Monday night, getting their starters some second half rest before Tuesday night’s showdown in DeWitt.
“Every win is important honestly, head coach Chad Specht said. “Any win is good. They needed this, without any full on practice since the last game, it’s how are we going to respond. We talk about mentally preparing for the next game no matter who it is and they did a great job tonight.”
After a couple of exchanged baskets to start, the Sabers went on a 9-0 run in the first, led by a six-point stretch from Taylor Veach.
The purple and gold defense also started to click, forcing turnovers and creating transition points along the way.
The Sabers had a nine-point lead in the second quarter but continued to dominate the Hawks. After a quiet first couple of minutes, the Sabers forced a 10-second call in the backcourt to spark their offense. The next play, Talbot Kinney attacked and bounced the ball through defense to a wide open Veach.
“For us, the defense always drives the offense,” Specht said. “We were doing a great job from the get-go on the defensive end but they had a couple pick and rolls where they got easy shots. We made some adjustments ... and for them that’s was drove the offense.”
Veach came down a drained a three – scoring the Sabers first seven points of the quarter.
That trend continued into the second half, with Specht able to put his bench players in comfortable halfway through the third.
“We go into games wanting a lot out of everybody,” Specht said. “They stuck to the game plan and executed.”
The scoring continued, with the starters riding the pines and giving an enthusiastic reaction to every positive move on the court.
“That’s probably one of the biggest thing that I’m proud of is the camaraderie and the support they have for one another,” Specht said. “One through 15, it doesn’t matter, they want everyone to succeed no matter what the situation is. When we see that stuff at the end it’s just a good feeling for us as a team.”
The No. 10 ranked Sabers (17-2) will welcome Marion to their home court on Tuesday. The Indians took the first game by 11 points on Friday, not yet losing a game.
River Hawks roll Mustangs
PRESTON – The Easton Valley boys played a non-conference game against Morningstar Academy, rolling over the Mustangs 66-34 to stay perfect as the regular season winds down.
Both Cade Jargo and Kaleb Cornilsen put up 20 points in the contest, which started out 15-13 after the first quarter. The River Hawks blew the game wide open in the second, outscoring Morningstar 22-4 to take a lead they never looked back from.
The River Hawks celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday in Preston, welcoming Lisbon to their home court for a varsity doubleheader.
