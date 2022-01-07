CLINTON – The Central DeWitt boys basketball team used a dominant third quarter to lift them past a pesky Clinton team 64-49 on Friday night in Yourd Gymnasium.
After the Sabers took the quick lead in the first quarter, Clinton started making some moves. They quickly cut the game to just three points.
Gibson McEwan came down a drained a three-pointer. Then Matthew Watters notched a steal and finished it on the other end.
Still, Clinton was playing with a confidence they haven’t seen much this season. Jai Jensen took that eight point lead and cut it again with a three of his own.
“First half, we were high energy,” Jai Jensen said. “People were diving on loose balls, the crowd was getting into it.
“It was going back-and-forth between points and it felt like we had some momentum even though the score wasn’t what we wanted. Our energy was unmatched.”
By the end of the half, Isaiah Struve hit a last second jumper and the two broke for half time with DeWitt leading by a score of 33-27.
Coming out of the half, Lucas Weiner and Gibson McEwan exchanged baskets, but then the Sabers went on a 5-0 run.
“Sometimes, it just seems like we need to wake up a little bit,” McEwan said. “Shots started falling, too. Once one shot falls, we just build off of it and play defense. We realized this team can play with us, we need to work harder.”
Weiner also picked up his third foul, sending him to the bench early in the third quarter. When Weiner checks back in, he hits a three-pointer and cuts the lead to 40-32. Next possession, Isaiah Struve picked up a steal and shot it across the lane to Weiner to cut the lead back to six points.
But Watters scored, and then McEwan, and then McEwan drained a three. The Saber lead was back to 47-34 and Clinton called a timeout.
“We’ve been playing a good two or three quarters,” Clinton’s Jensen said. “We can’t seem to finish the game. They started right away, we didn’t come out strong and went on a scoring drought, they just kept putting the game away. We have to learn how to put the game together.”
DeWitt started keying on some of Clinton’s playmakers from the first half and the River Kings’ points slowed down.
“We just kind of exploded from there and started pushing the ball up the court,” McEwan said. “We knew coming into the game we needed to push the ball.
“We knew going into the game that Jai [Jensen] was big, strong and was going to take it to the hoop. He has a pretty good jump shot. We knew we’d have to pressure him. Everyone played good help defense tonight.”
That defense also translated into offense on the other end of the court, plenty of points coming off of transitions for the Sabers.
Kicking off the fourth, Shaun Gilbert makes a move in the lane and gets fouled by Lucas Weiner. It was Weiner’s fourth foul, and the three point play put DeWitt up 59-38.
“I was trying to keep him off the block,” Weiner said. Gilbert and Weiner both were to the bench at different times with two fouls in the first half, playing against each other at the post. “He shoots well, so get a hand up and try to stay out of trouble. I was trying to stay straight and not come down on him. It’s hard, but you have to keep it in your mind.”
A few possessions later, Gilbert did the same thing, sending Weiner to the bench for good and putting the Sabers up 22 points once more. Weiner went to the bench with a team-high 14. Jensen finished with 12 on the night after scoring nine in the first half.
For the Sabers, Gibson McEwan finished with 18. Both Shaun Gilbert and Matthew Watters had 15 a piece.
The Sabers improve to 7-1 on the season and they head to Pleasant Valley next Tuesday.
Clinton falls to 1-8 this year, and they will head to Davenport West on Tuesday night.
