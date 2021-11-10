DEWITT – The basketball duo of Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows from Central DeWitt High School made their college decisions official on Wednesday afternoon, signing their individual letters of intent to continue their basketball careers.
The pair have impressed for the Sabers since their freshman debut. Last season, they led DeWitt to a state appearance.
Veach committed to the Illinois State University women’s basketball program.
Veach has been a utility player for the Sabers. Last season, she averaged 19.1 points a game. She shot 48.3 percent from the field and made 28 percent of her three point shots.
Veach also led the team with 6.1 rebounds per game in 2020-2021. She added two assists and two steals per game to the mix as well.
She led the Sabers in free throw attempts, shooting 78 percent from the line.
Meadows is taking her talents to Western Illinois University.
Meadows serves as a shooting guard for the Sabers. Last season, she averages 15.3 points per game, averaging 43 percent from the field and 26 percent from the three.
Meadows also had 5.3 boards a game and averaged over two steals. She had three assists per game.
Central DeWitt starts their quest for a second state bid with the Hall of Pride Scrimmage next Thursday at Dubuque Senior High School.
